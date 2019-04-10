Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,379 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,198,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $13,142,000. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX IBKR opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

