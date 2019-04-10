Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 207,773 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the March 15th total of 125,446 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,518 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intelligent Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 306,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

Shares of INS stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. Intelligent Systems has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $37.98.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/intelligent-systems-co-ins-short-interest-up-65-6-in-march.html.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

Featured Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.