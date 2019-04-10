Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 1,495 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Honeywell International by 12,075.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,167,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,985,685 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,607,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Honeywell International by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,416,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,139,000 after acquiring an additional 766,200 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,171,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,292,000 after acquiring an additional 621,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,642,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,023,000 after acquiring an additional 557,009 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $160.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $629,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total transaction of $11,318,213.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,139,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

