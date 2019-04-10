Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $5 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1,195.0% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 26,494 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3,665.4% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $287.31 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $293.94.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $5 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/institute-for-wealth-management-llc-has-5-million-position-in-spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.2331 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.