Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,453 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.76% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $34,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $64.34.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

INSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.11.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 6,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $325,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 15,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $730,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,020,039 shares of company stock valued at $52,975,759.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

