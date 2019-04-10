Insider Selling: Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) CEO Sells 83,194 Shares of Stock

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 83,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $396,835.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Thomas Sandgaard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 4th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 17,206 shares of Zynex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $81,728.50.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 48,008 shares of Zynex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $211,235.20.
- On Monday, March 18th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 51,992 shares of Zynex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $233,444.08.
Zynex stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90.
About Zynex
Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.
