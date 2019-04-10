Insider Selling: Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) CEO Sells 83,194 Shares of Stock

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 83,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $396,835.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Sandgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 17,206 shares of Zynex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $81,728.50.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 48,008 shares of Zynex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $211,235.20.

On Monday, March 18th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 51,992 shares of Zynex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $233,444.08.

Zynex stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZYXI shares. ValuEngine raised Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

