Insider Selling: Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

URBN stock opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.54. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.74 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 972 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/insider-selling-urban-outfitters-inc-urbn-director-sells-10000-shares-of-stock.html.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.