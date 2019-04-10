NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director Suzanne Sawochka Hooper purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NGM stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.24. 2,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Buying: NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) Director Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/insider-buying-ngm-biopharmaceuticals-ngm-director-buys-7000-shares-of-stock.html.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

