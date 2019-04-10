Insider Buying: K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) insider Anthony John Ford bought 50,000 shares of K3 Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £70,000 ($91,467.40).

Shares of LON K3C opened at GBX 155 ($2.03) on Wednesday. K3 Capital Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 60.50 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 406 ($5.31). The company has a market capitalization of $65.43 million and a PE ratio of 11.23.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

K3 Capital Group PLC provides advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers sell side advisory services to SME businesses in engineering, manufacturing, construction, technology, retail, wholesale, distribution, and business service sectors; company sales lead advisory and transaction support, and handling services; and business transfer services to clients in retail, catering, care, commercial, licensed and leisure markets.

