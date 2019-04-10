Infosys (INFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infosys is suffering from an unfavorable political climate in the United States and the increasing anti-outsourcing sentiment in certain countries. Notably, higher subcontractor costs and the company’s compensation revision with a higher variable pay and incentives, are an overhang on the margins. Further, the company’s business is highly prone to the currency volatility between the Indian rupee and the U.S. dollar as majority of its revenues are derived from the U.S. markets. However, Infosys is benefiting from solid deal wins, geographical expansions and business segmental growth. The company’s focus on Agile Digital and AI-driven Core services is a tailwind. Higher spending on the digital, analytics, cloud, cybersecurity and other new technology domains is a key driver for the company. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Estimates have been stable ahead of the company's Q4 earnings release.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 price target on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

INFY stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $11.07. 587,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,599,709. Infosys has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFY. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1,119,378.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,065,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,449,000 after buying an additional 34,062,676 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,932,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,416,000 after buying an additional 18,705,434 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

