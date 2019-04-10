Indorse Token (IND) Market Capitalization Hits $521,563.00

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, Indorse Token has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Indorse Token has a market cap of $521,563.00 and approximately $651.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indorse Token token can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Liqui, COSS and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Indorse Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00349806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019134 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.01515902 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00238302 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005579 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Indorse Token Token Profile

Indorse Token was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, DDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Liqui and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indorse Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indorse Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.