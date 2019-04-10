Indivior’s (INDV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Indivior (LON:INDV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Indivior to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 118 ($1.54) to GBX 114 ($1.49) in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Indivior to a “sector performer” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Indivior has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 234.40 ($3.06).

Shares of INDV stock traded down GBX 75.16 ($0.98) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 30.80 ($0.40). 90,569,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,000. Indivior has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75.48 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 504.60 ($6.59). The firm has a market cap of $773.47 million and a PE ratio of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.15.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, overdose rescue, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

