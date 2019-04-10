Indicoin (INDI) Trading 16.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Indicoin token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Indicoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,170.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Indicoin has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00013676 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00056585 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000606 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000130 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Indicoin

Indicoin (INDI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. Indicoin’s official website is www.indicoin.org.in . The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN . Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Indicoin

Indicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

