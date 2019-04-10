Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) Position Trimmed by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.61% of Ichor worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Ichor by 1,941.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ichor alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ICHR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ichor to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,750 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $38,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 28,457 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $613,817.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,062 shares in the company, valued at $713,147.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.85.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.20 million. Ichor had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/ichor-holdings-ltd-ichr-position-trimmed-by-nordea-investment-management-ab.html.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.