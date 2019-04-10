Huntington National Bank Trims Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,972 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,373,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7,694.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,624,704 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,032 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13,042.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,476,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $195,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,650,029 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $919,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,780 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 177,205.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,773,050 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $139,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,050 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $151.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $825,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,913. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $8,266,003. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $105.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Benchmark cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Electronic Arts to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.04.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

