Huntington National Bank Has $17.37 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,321 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.10% of Church & Dwight worth $17,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.65.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 139,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $9,295,430.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.81. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.23.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergent, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH; and home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand.

