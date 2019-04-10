Huntington National Bank Acquires 833 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,953 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 32.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.7% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 310,847 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $49,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 27.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 114.6% in the first quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.1% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 42,717 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.82.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total transaction of $790,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total transaction of $777,822.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,196.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 431,507 shares of company stock worth $67,768,299 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM stock opened at $156.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 108.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $113.60 and a 52 week high of $166.99.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

