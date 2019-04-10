Humaniq Price Tops $0.0128 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, Upbit and Hotbit. Humaniq has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $99,908.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00352050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019213 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.54 or 0.01516968 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00238566 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 206,618,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,286,753 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Hotbit, Upbit, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.