Hugo Boss (BOSS) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €51.50 ($59.88) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €74.38 ($86.48).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €59.38 ($69.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €52.54 ($61.09) and a 12 month high of €81.40 ($94.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

