Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Allen J. Mistysyn sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.90, for a total value of $1,247,028.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,598,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 7,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.15, for a total transaction of $3,346,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,758.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,839 shares of company stock worth $5,186,817. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SHW opened at $443.74 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $355.28 and a one year high of $479.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.02). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 46.48%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.29.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

