Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.49 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,946,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,566,295,000 after purchasing an additional 425,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,946,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,566,295,000 after acquiring an additional 425,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,996,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,239,000 after buying an additional 1,587,214 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 18,918.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,462,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 23,339,116 shares during the period. Finally, Lunia Capital LP increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14,251.9% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 18,367,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after buying an additional 18,239,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $418,151.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at $554,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jan Siegmund sold 36,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $5,279,163.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,721 shares of company stock valued at $12,714,980. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADP. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.43.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $159.68 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $112.58 and a twelve month high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

