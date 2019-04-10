Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.37 Million Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 79,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,248.5% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 270,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,726,000 after purchasing an additional 262,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 338,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,494 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX opened at $97.37 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $2.11. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $29.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $4,170,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

