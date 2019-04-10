Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. CSFB upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.97.

HBM opened at C$9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$4.51 and a one year high of C$10.13.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$464.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$428.92 million.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.72%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

