HSBC (HSBA) PT Set at GBX 620 by Barclays

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Societe Generale cut their price target on HSBC from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.69) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 664.56 ($8.68).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 655.30 ($8.56) on Monday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 596.40 ($7.79) and a one year high of GBX 749.90 ($9.80). The company has a market cap of $131.45 billion and a PE ratio of 10.40.

In other HSBC news, insider Marc Moses sold 223,653 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.18), for a total value of £1,400,067.78 ($1,829,436.53). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 100,000 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.43) per share, with a total value of £645,000 ($842,806.74). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,788 shares of company stock worth $292,274,178.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

