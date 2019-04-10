Howden Joinery Group (HWDN) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 512 ($6.69) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Howden Joinery Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 524.63 ($6.86).

LON:HWDN opened at GBX 516 ($6.74) on Monday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 412.40 ($5.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 541.80 ($7.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54.

In related news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 32,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35), for a total transaction of £158,839.38 ($207,551.78). Also, insider Mark Robson bought 5,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.32) per share, with a total value of £27,810.64 ($36,339.53).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

