Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $739.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1,727.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 328.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

