HondaisCoin (HNDC) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

HondaisCoin (CURRENCY:HNDC) traded up 66% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. HondaisCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $904.00 worth of HondaisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HondaisCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Over the last week, HondaisCoin has traded up 88.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000621 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HondaisCoin Profile

HNDC is a coin. HondaisCoin’s total supply is 50,337,488,581 coins. HondaisCoin’s official website is hondaiscoin.com . HondaisCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hondaisc

Buying and Selling HondaisCoin

HondaisCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HondaisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HondaisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HondaisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

