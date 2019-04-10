Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HOLI. TheStreet lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $149.46 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 21.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,550,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,663,000 after buying an additional 184,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 147,089 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,449,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,252,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,243,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after buying an additional 109,733 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

