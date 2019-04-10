Highwater Wealth Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $135.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $118.62 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The firm has a market cap of $361.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $20.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price (down from $162.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.58.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

