Highpower International (HPJ) and Atkore International Group (ATKR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) and Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Highpower International has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atkore International Group has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Highpower International and Atkore International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highpower International $293.93 million 0.16 $13.15 million N/A N/A Atkore International Group $1.84 billion 0.56 $136.64 million $2.48 9.08

Atkore International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Highpower International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Highpower International and Atkore International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highpower International 0 0 0 0 N/A Atkore International Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Atkore International Group has a consensus price target of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.06%. Given Atkore International Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atkore International Group is more favorable than Highpower International.

Profitability

This table compares Highpower International and Atkore International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highpower International 4.46% 19.13% 5.20% Atkore International Group 7.28% 142.82% 10.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Highpower International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Atkore International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of Highpower International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Atkore International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atkore International Group beats Highpower International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highpower International

Highpower International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) rechargeable batteries. The company operates in three segments: Lithium Business, Ni-MH Batteries and Accessories, and New Material. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs. The company also provides lithium-ion cylindrical and polymer rechargeable batteries, and power source solutions. In addition, it is involved in the research, design, production, and sale of battery packs and systems, and lithium batteries. The company's products are used in various applications, such as electric toys, power tools, portable computers and other electronics, medical devices, and other consumer products. It serves in Mainland China, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Highpower Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Highpower International, Inc. in October 2010. Highpower International, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings. It also provides MP&S products comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services related to design, fabrication and installation, modular support structures, and fall protection. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, and Calpipe brands, as well as other sub-brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

