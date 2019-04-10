Hexavest Inc. Takes $11.24 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 672,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,240,000. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.08% of Marathon Oil at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 324.1% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 559,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 427,870 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,507,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MRO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.91.

Shares of MRO opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.26. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

