Hexavest Inc. Has $17.33 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Hexavest Inc. cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,609 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $17,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:RY opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $81.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.7704 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.95%.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Macquarie raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.
Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.