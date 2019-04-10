Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Stake Lowered by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,150,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 508,664 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $33,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,464,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,359 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 751,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 32,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,699,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 13,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $230,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 82,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $1,367,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,702,360 shares of company stock valued at $27,895,760 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, February 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

