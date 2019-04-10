Hershey Co (HSY) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $162,285.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,002,166.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 5,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $622,730.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,585 shares of company stock worth $3,811,555. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $116.02 on Wednesday. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01). Hershey had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 95.97%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.92%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

