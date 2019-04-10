Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 163 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,934,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $654,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $566,150,000 after purchasing an additional 60,941 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in BlackRock by 51,763.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,084,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $444.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $498.00 price objective (up previously from $490.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $427.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up previously from $410.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.95.

In other news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 30,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.32, for a total transaction of $12,897,642.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $2,273,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 138,650 shares of company stock valued at $57,774,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $439.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.79 and a 12 month high of $557.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by ($0.27). BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

