Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,028,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420,553 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Heritage Commerce worth $34,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 51,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 33,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 40,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Conner bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $45,465.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,051.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

