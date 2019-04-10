Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 14,601.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,581,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,460 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18,540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,959,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $492,331,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,642,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,905,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,279,866,000 after acquiring an additional 357,032 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $789,683.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,179.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.38, for a total value of $2,421,163.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,547 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,299 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on General Dynamics from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.43.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $169.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $143.87 and a 12-month high of $229.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

