Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 4,100 Shares of Progressive Corp (PGR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $71.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $73.78.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.57). Progressive had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $182,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $2,944,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,370 shares in the company, valued at $8,662,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,100 shares of company stock worth $7,722,825 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Progressive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

