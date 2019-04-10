Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 15,000 Shares of Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Washington Federal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,528,000 after purchasing an additional 51,613 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Washington Federal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,912,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,781,000 after purchasing an additional 77,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 18.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,696,000 after purchasing an additional 327,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at $28,516,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,525,000 after purchasing an additional 58,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on WAFD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Washington Federal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Washington Federal stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. Washington Federal Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.33 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 30.16%. Research analysts predict that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/hennessy-advisors-inc-sells-15000-shares-of-washington-federal-inc-wafd.html.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.