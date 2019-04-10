Hennessy Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 115.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.58% of Midland States Bancorp worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th.
NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $69.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.50 million. Analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Midland States Bancorp Company Profile
Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.
