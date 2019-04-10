Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 165,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 709,185 shares.The stock last traded at $0.19 and had previously closed at $0.20.

Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/hemispherx-biopharma-heb-sees-large-volume-increase.html.

Hemispherx BioPharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Hemispherx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemispherx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.