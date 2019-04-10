HeidelbergCement (HEI) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €76.11 ($88.50).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €69.04 ($80.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion and a PE ratio of 11.98. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 1 year high of €85.26 ($99.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.28.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

