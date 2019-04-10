Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Stake Lowered by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,823 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1,942.1% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3,976.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,186,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,289 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2,149.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.

Shares of HCSG opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $496.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.54%.

HCSG has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

