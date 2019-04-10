Head-To-Head Survey: MINDBODY (MB) and Renren (RENN)

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) and Renren (NYSE:RENN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MINDBODY and Renren’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MINDBODY $182.63 million 9.57 -$14.79 million ($0.30) -121.53 Renren $202.10 million 0.53 -$110.42 million ($1.61) -0.96

MINDBODY has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Renren. MINDBODY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renren, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Renren shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of MINDBODY shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Renren shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MINDBODY and Renren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINDBODY -16.91% -9.15% -5.64% Renren 8.48% -29.90% -17.19%

Risk and Volatility

MINDBODY has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renren has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MINDBODY and Renren, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MINDBODY 0 11 2 0 2.15 Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A

MINDBODY currently has a consensus price target of $36.29, suggesting a potential downside of 0.46%. Given MINDBODY’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MINDBODY is more favorable than Renren.

Summary

MINDBODY beats Renren on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MINDBODY

MINDBODY, Inc. operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses. The company offers its software platform to its subscribers as a subscription-based service. It also connects consumers with businesses through its MINDBODY app, a consumer-facing mobile application that allows consumers to discover, evaluate, book, and pay for wellness services; MINDBODY Network, a fee-based platform that connects its customers with local consumers through the MINDBODY app and third-party partner applications, or Websites; and MINDBODY API Platform and Partner Ecosystem, a platform focuses in areas, such as marketing automation, accounting, loyalty, mobile, and social interactions. The company sells its subscriptions through a direct sales team primarily in San Luis Obispo, California; the United Kingdom; and Australia. MINDBODY, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

About Renren

Renren Inc. operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers. The company also sells used automobiles and related products; arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing for used automobile dealerships; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services. It offers vehicles at its in-store showrooms; and through Kaixin Auto app, as well as through other online vertical channels, such as Autohome and 58.com. In addition, the company develops Chime, a software as a solution platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals; and provides customizable lead capture landing pages that offer multiple home value estimates in the United States. Further, it provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

