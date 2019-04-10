Head to Head Review: Kennedy-Wilson (KW) & HANG LUNG PROPE/S (HLPPY)

HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

HANG LUNG PROPE/S pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Kennedy-Wilson pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Kennedy-Wilson has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Kennedy-Wilson is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HANG LUNG PROPE/S and Kennedy-Wilson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HANG LUNG PROPE/S $1.44 billion 7.76 $1.04 billion N/A N/A Kennedy-Wilson $773.50 million 4.02 $150.00 million N/A N/A

HANG LUNG PROPE/S has higher revenue and earnings than Kennedy-Wilson.

Profitability

This table compares HANG LUNG PROPE/S and Kennedy-Wilson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HANG LUNG PROPE/S N/A N/A N/A Kennedy-Wilson 19.39% 17.08% 3.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HANG LUNG PROPE/S and Kennedy-Wilson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HANG LUNG PROPE/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Kennedy-Wilson 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kennedy-Wilson has a consensus price target of $26.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.10%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than HANG LUNG PROPE/S.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats HANG LUNG PROPE/S on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

HANG LUNG PROPE/S Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. Its investment properties portfolio includes retail, office, residential, serviced apartment, and car park properties. The company is also involved in property leasing; apartment operating and management; car park and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company owns interest in approximately 53 million square feet of property, including 28,613 multifamily rental units; and 18.9 million square feet of commercial property. It also provides real estate services primarily to financial services clients. In addition, the company is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties; and management of real estate properties for third parties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

