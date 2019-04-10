Head-To-Head Contrast: Lianluo Smart (LLIT) versus Cytosorbents (CTSO)

Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Lianluo Smart alerts:

0.7% of Lianluo Smart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Lianluo Smart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lianluo Smart and Cytosorbents, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A Cytosorbents 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cytosorbents has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.77%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Lianluo Smart.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lianluo Smart and Cytosorbents’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianluo Smart $880,000.00 29.58 -$5.13 million N/A N/A Cytosorbents $22.50 million 10.65 -$17.21 million ($0.56) -13.43

Lianluo Smart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cytosorbents.

Volatility and Risk

Lianluo Smart has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytosorbents has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lianluo Smart and Cytosorbents’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianluo Smart N/A N/A N/A Cytosorbents -76.48% -94.30% -52.87%

Summary

Lianluo Smart beats Cytosorbents on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lianluo Smart

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, and governmental agencies, as well as to individuals. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. It also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, the company develops CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; K+ontrol, a development stage blood purification technology; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Lianluo Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lianluo Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.