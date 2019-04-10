Head-To-Head Comparison: X Financial (XYF) versus Its Competitors

X Financial (NYSE: XYF) is one of 37 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare X Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get X Financial alerts:

This table compares X Financial and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $514.96 million $128.45 million 6.41 X Financial Competitors $37.01 billion $865.91 million 13.02

X Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than X Financial. X Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial N/A N/A N/A X Financial Competitors -74.64% -54.10% -6.14%

Dividends

X Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. X Financial pays out 10.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 25.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for X Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 X Financial Competitors 239 912 1106 56 2.42

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 32.57%. Given X Financial’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe X Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

X Financial competitors beat X Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.