Head-To-Head Comparison: Navigators Group (NAVG) versus ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH (AHL)

ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH (NYSE:AHL) and Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navigators Group has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH and Navigators Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH -6.29% 0.99% 0.21% Navigators Group 2.37% 2.57% 0.57%

Dividends

ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Navigators Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH pays out 7,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Navigators Group pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH and Navigators Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH 0 2 0 0 2.00 Navigators Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH presently has a consensus price target of $42.38, indicating a potential downside of 0.85%. Navigators Group has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.06%. Given Navigators Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navigators Group is more favorable than ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH and Navigators Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH $2.41 billion 1.06 -$145.80 million $0.01 4,274.00 Navigators Group $1.44 billion 1.45 $34.24 million $1.16 60.31

Navigators Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH. Navigators Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Navigators Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Navigators Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Navigators Group beats ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S. primary casualty, excess casualty, environmental liability, and railroad liability products; and marine, aviation, and energy insurance products, such as marine and energy liability, onshore and offshore energy physical damage, marine hull, specie, inland and ocean marine, and aviation insurance products. This segment also provides financial and professional lines insurance products comprising financial and corporate risks, professional liability, management liability, credit and political risks, crisis management, accident and health, surety risks, and technology liability insurance products. The company's Aspen Reinsurance segment offers property catastrophe reinsurance products; other property reinsurance products; casualty reinsurance products, including U.S. treaty, international treaty, and casualty facultative reinsurance products; and specialty reinsurance products comprising credit and surety, agriculture, marine, aviation, terrorism, engineering, cyber, and other specialty lines. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited distributes its products primarily through brokers and reinsurance intermediaries. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Navigators Group

The Navigators Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments. It offers marine insurance products comprising cargo, craft, inland marine, and marine liability; fishing vessels, transport, war, hull, and other marine; and protection and indemnity, specie and fine art, craft, and energy liability insurance products. The company also provides commercial retail excess casualty and specialty wholesale excess casualty; general liability; contractors pollution liability, site pollution liability, and integrated casualty; auto, property, life sciences, surety, media, arts and entertainment, and other property and casualty; onshore and offshore energy, and other energy and engineering; and political violence and terrorism insurance products. In addition, it offers directors and officers; architects and engineers, accountants, miscellaneous professional liability, real estate errors and omissions (E&O), and other E&O; and warranties and indemnity insurance products. Further, the company offers accident and health, marine, property and casualty, professional, management liability, auto, general liability, agriculture, surety, and other reinsurance products. The Navigators Group, Inc. distributes its products through international, national, and regional retail and wholesale insurance brokers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

