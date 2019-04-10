Hayden Royal LLC Increases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $112.62 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.53 and a 52 week high of $113.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

