Hawaiian (HA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawaiian Holdings boasts an impressive earnings history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company's fleet modernization efforts are encouraging. Its measures to reward shareholders via dividends and share buybacks are also appreciative. In 2018, the company rewarded shareholders to the tune of $126.7 million via dividends ($24.2 million) and buybacks ($102.5 million). The company's improved non-fuel unit cost guidance for the first quarter of 2019 is an added positive. However, the possibility of Hawaiian Holdings’ loss of market share in its primary market — Hawaii — due to the heightened competition on Southwest Airlines' entry in its market has hurt the stock with shares declining more than 11% in March alone. Its unit revenue woes are also concerning. Evidently, the company anticipates first-quarter (results will be out on Apr 23) RASM to dip in the 3-5% range.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HA. Deutsche Bank downgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie downgraded Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.80. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $44.25.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $697.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.19 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at $122,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Hawaiian by 51.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

